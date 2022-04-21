Atlanta Braves fans who cheered their team on to a historic World Series victory last October will have a chance to get their picture taken with the trophy.
The Atlanta Braves will be stopping in Southaven and Silo Square as part of the team’s “World Champions Trophy Tour.”
The trophy will be at Silo Square on Thursday, May 5 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Silo Square spokesperson Lexie Hill said they are thrilled to host the trophy and be a part of the tour.
“We are super excited to have the Braves come to Silo Square,” Hill said.
Hill said Austin Riley, the Brave’s star third baseman who is from Southaven, recommended the team include Silo Square as part of the tour.
“We had Austin here at Silo Square this winter for a fundraiser and he raved about us,” Hill said. “When they won the World Series, the Braves knew they wanted to take the trophy on tour. They reached out to the city, Chamber of Commerce and us here at Silo and we were ecstatic that they wanted to stop in Southaven.”
Riley is a DeSoto Central High School graduate who led the Jaguars to a MHSAA 6A championship in 2015. He was drafted by the Braves and made his Major League debut in May 2019. Riley enjoyed his best season in his three year career in 2021 batting .303 while slugging 33 home runs and driving in 107 runs and helped the Braves win its first World Series since 1995.
The trophy will make 151 stops in “Braves Country” across the Southeast in commemoration of 151 years of Braves baseball.
“We felt the tremendous support of Braves Country throughout the season, and particularly in the post-season, and we are taking this championship on the road to fans across the Southeast so they can share in the joy and celebration of this historic victory,” Atlanta Braves president and CEO Derek Schiller said during the tour announcement.
Based in Atlanta since 1966, the Braves are the longest continuously operating franchise in Major League Baseball. Since 1991, Braves teams have earned two National League wild cards, 19 division championships, six National League pennants, and two World Series titles.
Hill is encouraging fans to come out and see the trophy, which will be on the plaza next to Vampire Penguin on May Blvd, and to also enjoy some shopping and dining at Silo Square during their visit.
“I think we will have a good crowd,” Hill said. “There will also be our monthly “Sip, Shop & Stroll” event going on that afternoon.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.