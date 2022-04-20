The Atlanta Braves World Champions Trophy Tour will be making stops in the area in May, the baseball team announced Wednesday.
The tour is presented by Truist and will be hosted through this summer until September 3 with a total of 151 stops.
On May 3, the tour will stop in Memphis-metro area at USA Baseball Stadium for the University of Memphis baseball game at 5 p.m.
On May 5, the tour will stop at Silo Square in Southaven at 4 p.m.
Silo Square will host its monthly “Sip, Shop, & Stroll” on Thursday, May 5, from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. During this Cinco de Mayo event, visitors are invited to enjoy shopping, lite bites/sips, and the Braves World Champion Trophy Tour.
The tour will commemorate 151 years of Braves baseball. Stops will include the opportunity for fans to take photos with the trophy, as well as programming by the Braves entertainment teams, alumni, and more at select locations.
Based in Atlanta since 1966, the Braves are the longest continuously operating franchise in Major League Baseball. Since 1991, Braves teams have earned two National League wild cards, 19 division championships, six National League pennants, and two World Series titles.
Additional tour stops will be announced at a later date.
Visit www.Braves.com/TrophyTour for additional details for each stop and register to be a Braves Insider to receive communications about stops near you.
For more information about Silo Square contact Lexie Hill at lexie@lifestylehomesms.com.
