AT&T has announced a plan to bring high-speed internet connections to residents in underserved areas around Eudora, Nesbit, Walls and parts of Hernando.
The $14.3 million project will expand AT&T Fiber footprint to nearly 2,400 homes and businesses in those areas with speeds of up to 5-Gigs.
The company has been working with DeSoto County to provide service in areas where there is currently either no internet or where service is below 100 Mbps (megabits per second) which is considered to be underserved.
The faster speeds and increased bandwidth means that customers will be able to connect multiple devices, stream multiple entertainment sources, quickly upload content to social media, and experience low lag times for gaming - all at the same time.
“Bringing fast and reliable AT&T Fiber to DeSoto County is a prime example of how we’re helping to close the digital divide through public-private partnerships,” AT&T Mississippi Vice President of External Affairs Michael Walker said in a press release. “With AT&T Fiber we’re connecting more Mississippians with blazing fast internet that will help enhance education, telemedicine, and entrepreneurship opportunities.”
DeSoto County will invest $8 million and AT&T will invest $6.2 million in the project.
The county identified 3,520 homes or more than 11,000 residents who don’t have adequate internet service, and has set aside $10 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
DeSoto County Supervisor Lee Caldwell praised AT&T for working with the county to provide high-speed internet.
“This is a big day,” Caldwell said. “AT&T has been a great partner. All three of our providers that are helping with this effort have been great.”
Caldwell said having access to the service is essential in today’s world.
“It’s how we learn, access healthcare, and attract new businesses,” Caldwell said in the news release. “By bringing AT&T Fiber to our communities, we are improving lives and building a better future for DeSoto County.”
AT&T said planning and engineering work for the project will begin immediately. Buildout is expected to be complete by summer 2025.
AT&T has extensive experience laying fiber infrastructure for high speed connections all across Mississippi. More than 240,000 locations in the state currently have access to AT&T Fiber. The company has invested more than $750 million in Mississippi since 2019 to expand coverage and improve connectivity in more communities.
