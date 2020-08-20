Thousands of Mississippians have spent the spring of 2020 largely stuck at home because of the coronavirus pandemic. The uncertainty of the times has reverberated through all sectors of the economy, but some businesses have recovered to pre-pandemic revenues or even exceeded them. These businesses aren’t all pandemic-proof, but some are pandemic friendly. This success varies greatly depending on your industry.
House To Home, a Southaven home decor store, has seen an increase in business since the stay-at-home orders were lifted in Mississippi because people are still staying at home crafting.
“Stay-at-home moms, if they were laid off from their job, they might have picked up crafting and started crafting for people in their neighborhood,” said Beth Davidson, the owner of House To Home.
People are also buying craft supplies from her store for pandemic side hustles, trying to make extra money from home. Their rug warehouse has also seen more business, as people look to redecorate the rooms they spend so much more time in now.
“It's been a blessing to us, honestly,” Davidson said.
Home improvement stores nationally have seen a particularly large boom during the pandemic. For the week of April 20, Home Depot's weekly store visits across the country saw a 31.3% jump, while Lowe's experienced a 71.8% rise in visits, according to a report from Business Insider.
Other areas of the private sector aren’t as lucky. Mark Matthews, owner of Memphis Propeller Service in Olive Branch, describes his job as being like a dentist for aircrafts, and that kind of maintenance isn’t a high priority for many right now.
“When there's uncertainty, obviously the industries that are viewed more as luxuries are going to take the hit,” Matthews said.
His business has seen a 17% drop in revenue compared to this time last year. They’ve seen the biggest decrease from the portion of the market that uses airplanes for personal use. People aren’t flying to vacation spots or football games right now, he said. They have also seen decreases in those who fly for business, as many previously in-person meetings are now held over Zoom.
“The airplanes that transport people to those events, functions and business meetings, they're there,” Matthews said. “They're just on the ground.”
Memphis Propeller Service is one of the 195 businesses across DeSoto County that received loans of $150,000 or more as part of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) designed to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Their PPP loan gave Matthew’s business enough “breathing room” to retain all 16 employees over the past few months, but that money has since run out. His business again is just sustaining itself on the business that has continued.
“It'll definitely be tight, and it'll definitely be felt unless things turn around robustly, but I haven't seen that yet… I would put me down as very cautiously optimistic at this point,” Matthews said.
The unemployment rate in DeSoto County has stabilized somewhat, but still represents a struggling economy. Between March and April 2020, unemployment in DeSoto County jumped from 3.8% to 11.4%. The highest unemployment rate in the county following the 2008 financial crisis was 7.4%.
In May, the unemployment rate in DeSoto County had dropped to 7.7%, fueled by loans from the Paycheck Protection Program. Other similarly sized counties in the state followed the same pattern, though many saw much higher levels of unemployment in April. It’s still unclear how decreasing unemployment will affect consumer spending and any potential recovery for the battered retail industry.
