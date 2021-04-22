Hernando’s historic square will be bustling with creative energy this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the Hernando Arts Festival.
“We’ll have over 25 vendors there, all artists, nothing that’s not handmade. All artisanal products, art, craftsmen, wood workers, fiber artists, painters, potters and artisanal food vendors,” said Jacqueline Dutsch, executive director for DeSoto Arts Council.
Last year’s event was held on Memphis Street, but will expand to the more open space around the square.
The fan favorite vendor Crooked Spoon is set to return for this year’s festival offering hand carved wooden spoons and kitchen utensils.
“We’ll also have kids arts and crafts,” said Dutsch. “Kids can create their own recycled art project. They’ll be making recycled snails and fish, out of recycled egg cartons and pipe cleaners.”
Youth will also be helping to create a 3D art piece. Kids can weave recycled materials into large wooden frames to create an abstract or pictures. The kids craft area will be from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Food trucks will be parked around the area to feed the hungry masses. Grisanti’s 9Dough1, Hillboyz, MemPops and Coffee Central are expected to be on hand.
Live music will feature the Memphis Ukulele Flash Mob Band, Mississippi Greystone, and Mississippi Songwriter Stephen Michael.
Pam Turman, event coordinator, said more than half of this year’s vendors are new.
“Many of the artists are excited to back out in the public again,” said Turman. “This is the only way some of them can sell their product. We’re still going to be conscious and keep a safe distance.”
Turman said vendors and attendees alike are ready for the festival's return, “all we’re doing now is praying it doesn't rain.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.