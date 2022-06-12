The DeSoto Arts Council would like to take over the old Von Theater and cotton gin and create an arts campus that would allow it to expand and grow its art programs.
Board president Randy Martin said DeSoto Arts Council is out of space and doesn’t have any more room to grow at its current location at the old City Hall and Jail on Hwy. 51.
“Our elementary and high school student art classes all have waiting lists,” Martin said. “And because of where we are now in the old City Hall, we can’t use the downstairs area for classes because there is a very steep staircase and it is not handicap accessible. So we are running out of space for classes.”
In order to help grow the Arts Council’s programs and classes that they offer, Martin said he would like to create an arts campus in Hernando that would include their current building along with the historic Von Theater, the Clifton Cotton Gin, the Farmhouse on Railroad Avenue, and the Nancy Andrews house on West Street.
The Arts Council would create a new non-profit called Hernando Arts Campus that would operate as a larger umbrella organization similar to the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council in Oxford that would coordinate events and expand the programs in Hernando. Yoknapatawpha Arts Council assists over 20 groups each year produce an exciting and diverse range of arts projects.
Martin said each city’s arts council would still remain independent, but could apply for money under the larger umbrella organization.
“My hope would be that we would put all of those organizations underneath that,” Martin said. “That would allow us to do what they did in Oxford. It allowed them to go after money that they wouldn’t get individually because they are too small. That would require us to make our name countywide. That’s the vision that I see.”
Martin said the old City Hall would remain the flagship campus and gallery, but they are proposing to take over and renovate the Von Theater for plays, musical performances, lectures and other related events. The building would also house a Hall of Fame for regional artists and musicians. The Von Theater was a one screen movie house that used to entertain patrons with old serials, B westerns, 60s beach movies, and where icons like Elvis Presley and Jerry Lee Lewis launched their careers.
The newer addition next door to the theater would be used for art classes, temporary offices, and serve as the home for new programs in art, theater, music, dance, cooking and graphic design. The current shop on the north side on the lower level would be used as an art supply store.
The Cotton Gin would also be cleaned up and restored and would be used for outdoor concerts. The gin was often used by traveling blues players who picked tunes on their guitars under the shade of the loading dock and was one of the earliest places where the Delta blues met country, rock, bluegrass, gospel and Appalachian music to become Mississippi Hill Country Blues. More recently, the gin has been the site of the “Front Porch Jubilee, a music festival organized by local preservationists trying to raise money to restore the Von Theater.
“We would like to take the Von Theater and Cotton Gin and restore them to good condition to use for functions and create things for the future through art,” Martin said.
Martin said in later phases, the Farmhouse would be updated and used for planning sessions, outdoor painting classes, indoor adult painting classes and pottery classes. The building would also be available to rent by outside organizations for day-time retreats. The Nancy Andrews house on West Street would be used to house the offices of the Hernando Arts Campus.
Martin said the plan will take a lot of community support to make it happen. He has spoken to Steve Pittman, the founder of the Front Porch Jubilee, who he said is supportive of an arts campus, as well as Jim Seay, who indicated he is willing to sell them the Von Theater.
“They have all said positive things and that they would support the concept,” Martin said. “This is an idea that is going to take a lot of people to say yes.”
Funding could come from a variety of sources including the Mississippi legislature, DeSoto County Board of Supervisors, City of Hernando, Mississippi Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi, the Maddox Foundation, corporate naming rights for the Von Theater, ticket sales, commemorative bricks, donations from businesses and individuals, and various grants.
Martin said creating an arts campus would connect downtown Hernando with three or four high-profile locations that will attract more participation in the arts for DeSoto County residents and become a tourist attraction for people from all over the world.
“That would allow us to grow the content that we provide to the people in the community and would give us a campus at three locations,” Martin said. “And in saving those buildings and putting them to good use, it would benefit not only the people who are hungry for the arts, but a campus that could be used for other community events.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.