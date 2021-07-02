On July 1, 2021, the Hernando Police Department dispatch center received numerous calls from residence in Northwood Hill neighborhood, Forked Creek neighborhood and Deer Creek neighborhood pertaining to their vehicles being burglarized.
Officers made scene at the respective residences and took reports. The Hernando Police Department Investigations Division was able to obtain surveillance footage from several houses in those neighborhoods.
Investigators observed the surveillance footage video and developed a good timeline for when the burglaries happened.
The investigation team was able to develop a vague description of the individuals responsible along with the vehicle description the suspects were driving during the incidents.
Also on that date within the same time frame, in one of those respective neighborhoods, officers took a stolen vehicle report where the Hernando residence reported that his 2015 Jeep Wrangler was stolen from his driveway.
On July 2, 2021 officers were dispatched to the area of Hwy 51 and West Robinson Street. A residence in a nearby house reported that they observed an individual going through their vehicle. Officers responded promptly and were able to see individuals exiting vehicles and running across the front yard of a nearby neighbor of the original caller.
The individuals were seen getting into an idling, parked vehicle that was waiting on the street nearby. Officers engaged their lights and sirens and pursued the fleeing vehicle. During the pursuit, the suspects threw stolen property out the window including at least three stolen firearms.
With assistance of other nearby agencies, stop sticks were deployed and the suspect's vehicle was moderately disabled. The suspects continued driving until their vehicle was no longer drivable due to flat tires. The suspects exited the vehicle and ran on foot.
The suspects lead officers on a brief foot pursuit before four individuals were apprehended. Four individuals were taken into custody; including three juveniles and one adult. Numerous stolen items were recovered in the vehicle that the suspects were driving. It was also determined that that vehicle was reported stolen in the city of Memphis just five hours prior to the suspects being apprehended.
The suspects were transported to the Hernando Police Department where they were interviewed.
During the investigation and interviewing process, it was determined that the individuals were responsible for approximately one dozen auto burglaries reported within the city of Hernando between July 1, 2021 and July 2, 2021.
It was also confirmed that the individuals were responsible for stealing the 2015 Jeep Wrangler that was reported stolen on July 1, 2021. Hernando Police Department Investigation team also has reason to believe the individuals are responsible for numerous other auto burglaries and crimes within nearby jurisdictions.
