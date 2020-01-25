At least seven individuals have been arrested in connection with a drive by shooting incident that took place in Southaven on Monday, Jan. 20.
Five are being charged with conspiracy to shoot into an occupied dwelling and shooting into an occupied dwelling, according to Southaven Police Major Wayne Perkins.
Two others are being charged with conspiracy to destroy evidence.
Names of those arrested have not been released, as of late Saturday, Jan. 25.
Several firearms were also confiscated during the investigation, which is ongoing at this time.
Police report that at about 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, officers were called to a report of a drive by shooting on Marcia Louise Drive, which is east of Swinnea Road and north of Star Landing Road near the Lakes of Nicholas subdivision.
On arrival, they found that several shots had been fired into an occupied residence. No one was injured in the incident.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact Southaven Police Department at 662-393-0228 or email TIPS@southaven.org.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune..