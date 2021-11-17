Police have arrested a man in connection with a carjacking at the Walmart in Olive Branch that happened on Nov. 7.
Andre Jean Garner, 18, of Memphis, was taken into custody Tuesday by Southaven Police following a traffic stop over an alleged stolen vehicle.
Garner was handed over to detectives with Olive Branch Police Department and charged with attempted murder, armed carjacking, and conspiracy to commit a felony. He is being held on $550,000 in bonds.
According to police, Garner and two other suspects approached the victim and demanded their car keys. The victim was subsequently shot and wounded during an altercation that followed and taken to Region One in Memphis.
The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle which was later recovered by investigators which led them to identify Garner as a suspect.
Investigators were assisted by the U.S. Marshal Service, Memphis Police Department, and Southaven Police Department.
The investigation remains ongoing.
