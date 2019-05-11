Southaven Police reported Friday afternoon a man has been arrested and is accused with an early morning shooting at a restaurant, a shooting that took place as a result of an argument between alleged shooter and the victim.
Officers were sent to the Waffle House location at 8939 Hamilton Road near Main Street and just off I-55 about 3 a.m. Friday morning. The call was in regards to someone being shot in the leg, a victim who was sent to Regional One Health in Memphis for treatment.
Reports Friday morning indicated the argument started inside the restaurant and carried on as the two went outside.
As the victim left the restaurant, he was shot in the leg as he was leaving on Hamilton.
The victim has not been identified by authorities.
Detectives spent the day Friday working on the case and determined the suspect to be a Memphis man, Jimtarius Hampton, age 23.
Hampton has been charged with aggravated assault, manifest extreme indifference to life and was booked into the DeSoto County Adult Detention Center, where he was being held late Friday afternoon without bond.
A May 15 court date has been set for Hampton in the case.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.