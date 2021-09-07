Police officials have made an arrest in the stabbing death of a Southaven man Sunday morning, September 5.
Keith Wayne Tucker, 43, from Southaven, was taken into custody Sunday morning at the scene of the stabbing. He was charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.
On Sunday, Southaven police responded to a call around 07:45 a.m., to the 8300 block of Cedarcrest Drive. Officers arrived to the scene and discovered two stabbing victims. One victim was deceased and one victim was transported to Regional 1 in critical condition.
The deceased victim is Charles Larry Tucker, 86, of Southaven.
