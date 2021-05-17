A Southaven church was broken into and set on fire during the night of May 10.
Southpoint Church was already in the process of renovating before the fire. Due to the damages, church services were held outside this past Sunday.
The fire caused sprinklers to activate which resulted in flood damage to the building.
Work began to rebuild the church the day after the fire. Services are expected to be back inside by the end of the month.
Workers had to remove Southpoint’s iconic Las Vegas style carpet that most attendees know very well. Crews have begun removing sheetrock and repairing flood damage from the sprinklers.
According to other news outlets, members and attendees of Southpoint have been in good spirits since the fire, and are not letting the setback discourage them from attending church.
Updates are being posted on the Southpoint Church Facebook page by lead pastor Craig Wendel, and significant progress is currently being made with repairs.
Thirty-six-year-old Rafas Ligmaw was arrested in relation to the fire less than 24 hours after the break in.
Ligmaw’s bond is currently set at $75,000 and is facing both arson and burglary of a commercial building charges.
