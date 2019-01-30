No credible threat was ever determined or found, but one young middle school student is now in deep trouble for what he or she put out on social media Tuesday.
Extra officers were also at the campus of DeSoto Central Middle School, 2611 Central Parkway in Southaven, Wednesday morning as an extra security measure.
Administrators were made aware of a threat to the middle school that was posted on social media Tuesday night.
A school district statement said parents were made aware of Wednesday morning’s situation by email and by phone before 7:45 a.m.
A further release from the Southaven Police Department at late morning Wednesday said the post was not a credible threat, but that a juvenile who attends DeSoto Central Middle School was arrested as a result of the department’s investigation.
A second release from the school district said the charge would be that of making a threatening statement toward the school.
The suspect was apprehended at the school, but officials said the juvenile was not carrying any weapons or other items “that would compromise school safety,” the statement read.
