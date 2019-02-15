A Jackson, Tennessee man is being held in the DeSoto County Adult Detention Facility in Hernando after his arrest on robbery charges in Olive Branch.
According to information from the Olive Branch Police Department, officers were called to the Dollar General store, 5415 Goodman Road and east of Pleasant Hill Road, about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday night.
It was reported a lone gunman had entered with a handgun and told the clerk he was holding up the store.
Police reported the suspect then ordered the clerk to open the cash register at which time he took out the money and fled through the front door of the store. There were no injuries reported in the incident.
Within minutes of the holdup, officers had arrived on the scene and started a search which led to the arrest of 20-year-old George Oscar Berniard of Jackson, Tennessee.
Berniard has been charged with felony armed robbery and a bond amount of $44,444.44 has been set.
