A Cordova, Tenn. man is being held in the DeSoto County Adult Detention Center in Hernando, awaiting extradition back to Shelby County on murder charges.

Bryant Ward, age 24 of Cordova, was arrested in Olive Branch Friday afternoon and booked into the Hernando facility.

Ward is being charged in the shooting death of Bryan Hervey, age 61, who was found shot in Cordova Wednesday morning.

His charges in DeSoto County are being a fugitive from justice.

