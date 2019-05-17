A Cordova, Tenn. man is being held in the DeSoto County Adult Detention Center in Hernando, awaiting extradition back to Shelby County on murder charges.
Bryant Ward, age 24 of Cordova, was arrested in Olive Branch Friday afternoon and booked into the Hernando facility.
Ward is being charged in the shooting death of Bryan Hervey, age 61, who was found shot in Cordova Wednesday morning.
His charges in DeSoto County are being a fugitive from justice.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.