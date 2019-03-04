An arrest has been made in an Olive Branch murder case that dates back to last year.
Police late Monday afternoon released information that Angela Carol Wilty, age 37, had been arrested and charged in the death of John Wilty on March 23, 2018.
Officers were called to an Alexanders Ridge Drive address when informed that a man was lying in the street.
Investigation revealed that John Wilty was the victim and was in the street with several gunshot wounds. Police said he was dead at the scene.
An Olive Branch Municipal Court search and arrest warrant was executed and officers searched 9897 Alexanders Ridge Drive, which led to the arrest of Angela Carol Wilty on Monday.
Angela Wilty is being held in the DeSoto County Adult Detention Center on $1 million bond pending a court appearance on March 7 at 9 a.m.
Bob Bakken is Staff Writer for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
