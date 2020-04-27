Horn Lake Police have a man in custody charged with murder in a residential shooting that took place Monday afternoon.
Police report officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2800 block of Devon Circle Monday about 2:30 p.m.
On arrival, a man was found outside the residence with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.
The unidentified man was taken to Regional One Health in Memphis, where he was pronounced dead.
When police arrived, an armed man was seen walking away from the shooting scene. That man was detained and questioned. Police report he admitted shooting the victim and was taken into custody.
The suspect has been identified as Damien Dangelo Love and taken to the DeSoto County Adult Detention Center in Hernando.
Police Monday evening was still in the process of notifying the victim’s family and police added that other details could not immediately be released as it is an active, ongoing investigation.