A man has been charged with three felonies including murder after his arrest in the shooting death of a victim in Hernando on Monday.
Hernando police responded to call at approximately 5:14 p.m. in the area of East Parkway and Riley Street for a call of shot fired.
When officers arrived on scene they observed a black male, identified as Kordarius Kentrell Howard, 29, suffering from a gunshot wound. Howard passed away while being prepared for transport by medical first responders, all according to the Hernando Police Department.
The suspect, identified as, Ladarrion Markell Darden, 22, reportedly fled the scene on foot but was located by responding officers within a short time.
Darden has been charged with contempt of court/failure to appear (misdemeanor), and three felonies, murder, possession, sale or transfer of stolen firearm, and tampering with physical evidence.
Darden's bond amount is over one million dollars.
The investigation is on-going and additional details will be made available at a later time, according to the Hernando Police Department
