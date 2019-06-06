The Southaven Police Department has made an arrest in an armed robbery that occurred at a Marathon gas station early Wednesday morning.
Around 3:13 a.m. Wednesday morning, Southaven Police received a call about an armed robbery at the Marathon Gas Station located at 7660 Airways Blvd. in Southaven. When officers responded, a vehicle matching a description of the suspect’s vehicle was traveling northbound on Airways Blvd. Although Southaven police officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the vehicle would not stop and continued northbound into Memphis. One officer was involved in a minor motor vehicle accident during the pursuit. No injuries were sustained in the accident.
The suspect vehicle wrecked at the corner of Holmes Road and Stacey Road in Memphis, whereby the suspect exited the vehicle and began to flee from officers. After a short manhunt, the suspect was located in Southaven and placed into custody. The suspect has been identified as Khamron Roberts, 20, of Memphis. Roberts was charged with armed robbery, misdemeanor fleeing and false information and was transported to the DeSoto County Detention Center.
Southaven Police said that Roberts was the only suspect involved in the incident. The investigation into Wednesday’s incident is ongoing.
