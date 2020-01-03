A juvenile from Independence has been arrested in what is the first reported homicide case in DeSoto County for the new year.
DeSoto County Sheriff’s officials reported the arrest was made on Wednesday, Jan. 1. Officials would not provide an identity of the suspect because the suspect is a juvenile. Officials have also not released the name of the victim as next of kin continue to be notified.
The Sheriff’s Department would not provide any further information initially, stating the more details would be released at a later time.
There were other reports that indicated the incident took place on Allen Road.
This is a developing story, so check back for updates when released.
