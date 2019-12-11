The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department reported Wednesday morning the arrest of a 18-year-old Senatobia man in connection to recent auto burglaries and an aggravated assault case.
Camren Loveberry is charged with auto burglary and aggravated assault, the Sheriff’s Department reported in a news release. The charges are connected to incidents in the Buena Vista community south of Hernando.
Video footage viewed in the course of an investigation was able to identify Loveberry as a man investigators said was involved.
According to the news release, suspects frequented the area looking for unlocked vehicles with weapons and other valuables.
The investigation with the department patrol and K-9 divisions resulted in identifying Loveberry and accomplices. The department reported that more arrests are imminent in the case.
This story will be updated as more information is expected at a 2 p.m. news conference Wednesday.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.