The Southaven Police Department have made an arrest after a bomb threat was called in to Marshall's retail store, at 105 Goodman Rd W, around 2:54 p.m. today.
Patricia Lanshaw, 20-year-old white female from Southaven, was charged with one count of threats by electronic media. She has no bond at this time. A judge will set the bond at a later time, according to Deputy Chief Mark E. Little with the Southaven Police Department.
At 5:35 p.m. Southaven police reported on social media that the property in and around Marshall’s has been searched and secured. The scene was then cleared.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad was contacted to assist. No injuries were reported.
