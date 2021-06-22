Yalobusha County authorities arrested a neighbor last Friday for burning the trailer where former state Rep. Ashley Henley’s sister-in-law’s body was found last December, but have no further comment as to whether the suspect has any connection to Henley’s recent murder at the same spot.
Billy Brooks, an ex-boyfriend of Kristina Michelle Jones who lived across the street, was charged with First Degree Arson for the Dec. 26, 2020 structure fire of the trailer located at 12 Pat Drive in Water Valley in Yalobusha County.
In a press release, Yalobusha County Sheriff Mark Fulco said the investigations into the death of Jones, whose body was found inside the burned trailer, and that of Henley, who was shot and killed at the same property on June 13, is still active and ongoing.
The arrest was the result of the combined investigative efforts of the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, and the State Fire Marshall’s Office.
Brooks is being held in the Yalobusha County jail without bond.
Henley and her family were critical of the slow progress of the investigation into Jones’s death, and Henley reportedly was seeking answers on her own. Henley and her husband, Brandon, had put up a large sign at the property with a picture of Jones and the words “I WAS MURDERED.”
Jones’s death has not been declared a homicide. The death certificate, which wasn’t issued until May due to a backlog at the state crime lab, listed the cause of death as “unknown” and the manner of death as “undetermined.” According to the autopsy report, Jones’s body was charred but showed no signs of smoke inhalation, which likely means that she was dead at the time of the fire.
Henley expressed frustration with the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Office in a post on Facebook vowing that they would not back down or remain silent any longer, and criticized two deputies from that department for attempting to confiscate a firearm belonging to her and trying to intimidate her over the sign at the trailer.
Henley, a Republican from Southaven, served a single term as District 40 state representative, but lost re-election in 2019 to Democrat Hester Jackson-McCray by 14 votes. She later challenged the results citing voter irregularities, but was unsuccessful in getting the GOP-led Mississippi legislature to overturn the results.
Henley had gone to the trailer to do some yard work, and when she did not come home, Brandon asked a neighbor to check on her. She was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head in what her husband has described as an "ambush style shooting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.