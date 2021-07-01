Law enforcement is continuing its investigation into the arrest of a woman in Hernando on Tuesday, June 29.
Tanya (Tonya) Berryman, of Hernando, was arrested and charged with simple assault on an officer (felony), trespassing, resisting arrest, trespassing and phone call/harassing.
Hernando Police Chief Scott Worsham said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is handling the case.
“MBI is not finished up with what they have to do,” said Worsham. “The original call was a home invasion.”
Police responded to a residence on Dogwood Hollow at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday. The Hernando police officer fired a shot at the suspect and missed. Berryman allegedly assaulted the officer, resulting in the missed fired shot. Berryman fled the scene and was later arrested.
Police said reportedly, Berryman didn’t appear to know where she was.
Berryman is bonded out of jail on Tuesday, June 29. Her scheduled court dates are August 3 and August 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.