The Shelby County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest after a DeSoto County man died from sustained injuries on Friday, April 9.
Theodore Cohen, 29, was charged with second degree murder after James Lane, 27, of DeSoto County, was found critically injured.
SCSO detectives found Lane on at the 5300 block of Hacks Cross near a vehicle around 7:30 a.m.
Lane was transported to Regional One Health in critical condition where he later died.
Cohen's bond has been set at $2,500,000.00.
The case is being investigated as a homicide. The SCSO asks if anyone has any information in the case to please call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.
