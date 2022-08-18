A DeSoto County Sheriff's Department deputy was involved in a shooting in Horn Lake Wednesday evening which left one man injured following a traffic stop.
A statement by the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. near the Post Office on Goodman Road.
"I can confirm that we did have an office involved shooting last night," said spokesperson Tish Clark. "One of our deputies shot an armed suspect during a traffic stop."
No fatalities were reported.
The incident is being investigated by Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
"MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence," MBI said in a statement. "Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General's Office."
No further information about the details which led to the shooting are available at this time.
"We can't release anything more specific since an outside agency is handling the investigation," Clark said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.