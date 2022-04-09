Jacob Ferguson was up all night Friday and into Saturday experimenting with a new sauce for his Asian-inspired wings.
The secret to these wings wasn’t any secret ingredient, it was time. The wings needed about 10 hours to marinate so they would be ready.
“I stayed up very, very late,” Ferguson said. “You have to give it time to soak up the juice. I started probably around midnight and just finished brining them at about 10 a.m. this morning.”
His “taste testers” had long since gone to bed.
“The guinea pigs approved of it,” Ferguson said. “But they are all asleep because they stayed up all night taste testing.”
Ferguson and his “Just Winging’ It” team entered his Asian wings in the “unique” category Saturday at the DeSoto Wings Competition & Festival held at the soccer complex in Olive Branch. Teams competed to show off their wings recipes in the “traditional” and “unique” categories.
This is Ferguson’s second time at the DeSoto Wings Festival and his third time competing overall. He also cooks BBQ and wings as part of the Mississippi Meat Mafia team at Springfest in Southaven.
The recipe for his Asian-inspired wings includes soy sauce, Gochujan, which is a Korean spicy ingredient, lots of garlic, and sesame oil.
“We just came up with it,” Ferguson said. “It’s very heavy on the soy and really slaps the back of your mouth and tongue.”
Ferguson said he has a good feeling that festival goers and the judges will love his wings.
“That’s what we’re here for,” Ferguson said.
Another first-time festival entrant, Donesha Walton of Mrs. Walton’s Trapopolis Wings, was debuting her sweet spicy lemon pepper wings in the “unique” category.
“I’ve been cooking since 2016,” Walton said. “This is just something I came up with. My traditional wings are hot. My unique wings has a sweet lemon taste.”
Stanley Perrin, who owns 2 Crazy Fellas, a Cajun restaurant in Olive Branch, is convinced that he will have the most “unique” barbecue wing in the competition.
“We have a unique twist,” Perrin said. “We actually have alligator legs. We’ve been trying them out in our restaurant testing them. Our vendor calls them “swamp chicken legs.””
The alligator legs are seasoned with his own Zydeco sauce mixed with a barbecue sauce and local honey.
“It’s a brand new sauce that we are trying out,” Perrin said.
He also entered his Zydeco wings in the “traditional” category which is a Cajun-inspired mustard-based sauce that he serves at 2 Crazy Fellas.
“When you bite into the Zydeco, it’s like a mustardy taste with some heat at the end of it,” Perrin said.
The wings take about three days to prepare.
Perrin said he hopes to come out a first time winner, but just enjoys sharing his recipes with people.
“It’s fun to cook and be out here and have lots of people try my wings,” Perrin said.
