Goat cheese and locally sourced blackberries have become a favorite frozen flavor for one national food magazine.
Area 51 Ice Cream, a Hernando staple, was featured in Food Network Magazine’s July/August 2021 edition for their ever so popular Cedar Hill Blackberry Goat Cheese ice cream flavor.
The ice cream flavor was featured in Food Network Magazine’s “50 States, 50 Scoops.” The list included the best ice cream flavors from each state.
Kitchen manager and owner’s daughter, Jessika Green, said being featured in the magazine was an experience she won’t forget.
“It’s really cool,” Green said. “We’ve made a couple of lists, but nothing that big. I really felt some family pride. It was kind of surreal to me, being able to see that recognition.”
Green said her mom had no idea that the Cedar Hill Blackberry Goat Cheese flavor would be so successful when she created it seven years ago.
“My mom comes up with all of the flavors and writes all of the recipes,” Green said. “Seven summers ago, she was ready to try a couple of blackberry recipes. Once she let people try that one, she didn’t have to make any of the other ones.”
Green’s mother and co-owner of Area 51, Karin Cubbage, said she credits most of Area 51’s success to her wildly popular flavor.
“I think that’s sort of what led to our customer base,” Cubbage said. “Having something that everyone was talking about really helped us.”
The recipe calls for only Cedar Hill Farm blackberries, so the flavor is seasonal. Cubbage said the day they begin serving the flavor every year is very busy.
"We kind of refer to the day we start serving it as opening day,” Cubbage said. “We know that as soon as we open the doors there will be a line to get it.”
When Food Network reached out to Area 51, Green said it was a little hectic trying to make their famous ice cream outside of Cedar Hill Farm blackberry season.
“We had to tell them it couldn’t be made with the Cedar Hill blackberries,” Green said. “It was definitely crazy. We were looking for dry ice and trying to get it overnighted to them so they could photograph it.”
Cubbage said having the flavor in Food Network Magazine was an exciting experience.
“It was really satisfying to see that,” Cubbage said. “Getting good feedback from the customers is what makes it all worth it, and being in the magazine reinforced that feeling.”
