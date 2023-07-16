Karin Cubbage never in her wildest dreams ever thought that she would one day be in the ice cream business. The idea for opening the popular area 51 ice cream in downtown Hernando was born nine years ago after her husband lost his job and the family was left scrambling for something to do for income.
But as a child, she always loved eating ice cream. Memories of her father making his homemade vanilla ice cream still brings a smile to her face. That’s what she loves best about ice cream. It makes people smile and creates loving memories that last a lifetime.
“Everybody loves ice cream,” Cubbage said. “I have a lot of fond memories of ice cream growing up. There were some local places that we went to for ice cream in Kansas City where I grew up. I lost my dad when I was young, but he always used to make ice cream. Nobody comes into the shop mad. They may be sad or dealing with some other emotion, but ice cream just makes people happy.”
While area 51 stays busy, the shop will be a little extra crowded with customers on July 16. That’s when Americans will celebrate National Ice Cream Day. President Ronald Reagan in 1984 proclaimed July as National Ice Cream Month and set the third Sunday in July as National Ice Cream Day. Reagan wanted to commemorate the treat, which is enjoyed by more than 90 percent of the population in the United States. Since then, the day has been celebrated every year worldwide. Americans lead the world in the amount of ice cream consumed - 23 gallons a year. The average American eats 20 pounds of ice cream or about four gallons.
While Cubbage doesn’t have a special flavor specifically for National Ice Cream Day, she loves seeing families with their children come in to the shop to enjoy the frozen treat.
“I really should have a special flavor for it,” Cubbage said. “But it’s always a fun day.”
Cubbage has over 300 flavors of ice cream that she has developed over the years, all written down on index cards in her handwriting. In the busy months, they will make about 80 to 100 gallons of ice cream a day. This year alone she will make 500 gallons of area 51’s signature blackberry goat cheese flavor ice cream
“What you are eating today, I either made the day before or a couple of days ago, tops,” Cubbage said.
Cubbage and her husband opened area 51 nine years ago after he was downsized at his casino job. The family had only been living in Hernando for about a year and were strongly looking at moving back to Kansas City, but decided to stay instead.
“We had our house on the market,” Cubbage said. “We had moved around a lot, basically moving every three to four years. Our kids wanted to stay. They didn’t want to move again. So we were like, okay, what can we do?”
Cubbage pitched the idea of opening an ice cream shop.
“My husband was like, ‘okay, fine. Make it happen,’” Cubbage said. “He said ‘what kind of flavors will you make?’ I said, well, I don’t know. So I grabbed a notebook and wrote down as many flavors as I could think of that I would want to eat. I used that notebook that whole first year.”
When it came to naming the business, Cubbage said she wishes that she had a better story behind its origin. Customers like to believe that the name was derived because their ice cream is “out of this world” good, but it was most likely the result of her husband watching too many “Ancient Aliens” documentaries.
“My husband is what I call a reformed marketer. I asked him, what are we going to name it? He said, ‘how about Area 51?’” Cubbage said. “We didn’t know this was Highway 51 when we named it. A lot of people name a business after somebody, like Ray’s Ice Cream. But you can’t remember the name. So “area 51” has nothing to do with ice cream. But you remember the name because it is so unusual.”
The first flavor that she made was coconut brown sugar. She made a small backyard batch and took it around to her neighbors to have them taste it. The flavor was a hit.
Cubbage said the hard part is deciding which of her 300 flavors to have in the shop at any one time. Customers can always get eight signature flavors which range from vanilla, chocolate, lemon ice box, mint chocolate chip, cinnamon snickerdoodle, and her personal favorite, coconut brown sugar. They also try to have at least one sorbet as well.
“I don’t just make the ice cream willy nilly,” Cubbage said. “I sit down and decide what I think will taste good and hope that others want to eat it too. Bourbon butter pecan was kind of a last minute thing. And cookies and cream. The only one that I make that I don’t personally eat is the maple candy bacon, but only because I don’t eat bacon. But I knew it would work well together.”
Cubbage uses milk and cream from Iowa, but sources the rest of the ingredients locally like blackberries, blue berries, and honey from Cedar Hill Farm, Cherry Creek Orchards for peaches and nectarines, H&H Farms for watermelons, and cantaloupes from the Hernando Farmers Market. Even the Bourbon used in their Bourbon butter pecan ice cream is regional. It comes from Old Dominick Distillery in Memphis.
“Ive been working with the same famers since we opened,” Cubbage said.
Cubbage said while area 51 definitely has flavors you won’t find anywhere else - including a recent cantaloupe flavored ice cream - she’s only really had one flavor that didn’t go over so well with the public.
“I made Japanese green tea and it tasted good, but people didn’t like it,” Cubbage said. “I wanted to make it because it was green and colorful and at the time we had a green wall and that was sort of our color. I still have people who love it, but it’s not popular enough to bring back.”
Cubbage said she likes having just the one small shop in Hernando. While they did branch out and open a second location in Crosstown in Memphis, they closed it during the COVID 19 pandemic and have no plans to re-open.
“That location did really well,” Cubbage said. “If it was up to my husband, we would have a chain. But I’m not in a hurry. I’m one of those that thinks what is meant to happen, will happen.”
Cubbage said the people in Hernando and DeSoto County have been extremely supportive of area 51. She loves the hometown feel and especially enjoys seeing the children of long-time customers grow up eating ice cream at area 51.
“Watching these parents with their kids and taking pictures of them eating ice cream here, for me, you can’t beat that,” Cubbage said. “A girl that worked for me in high school, she now has a baby girl and sent me a picture of her eating ice cream. It’s a family thing and I love that.”
