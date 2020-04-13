(April 13 update) As of Monday morning at 10 a.m., a total of 2,942 positive cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi have been reported by the state Health Department, which is 161 more than Sunday morning's report. The figures are those reported to MSDH as of Sunday at 6 p.m.
Mississippi is reporting 98 people have now died from the virus, two more from Sunday’s information. On Friday, April 10, DeSoto County reported its second death connected to coronavirus.
In DeSoto County, 178 cases have been reported, which is the second-most of any county in the state and seven more from Sunday. Hinds County remains the Mississippi county with the most number of cases reported at 259.
Eight people have died from COVID-19 in Lauderdale and Pearl River counties, which are the counties with the highest number of deaths reported from coronavirus.
There have been 58 long-term care facilities that have reported virus outbreaks in Mississippi, and one of those reports have come from DeSoto County.
An update on numbers and COVID-19 information from the state
The first case of coronavirus among DeSoto County employees was reported on Monday, April 6.
Gov. Tate Reeves has announced a shelter-in-place order for the entire state that will start at 5 p.m. Friday, April 3 and continued through 8 a.m. Monday, April 20.
DeSoto County EMS posted a list of facilities in the county that will test on a limited basis. Please contact the facility before arrival as testing requirements vary by facility.
The COVID Tracking Project has data on cases, tests, and other information for Mississippi and nationally on its website.
MSDH has a hotline number available to answer questions about COVID-19. The number is 877-978-6453 and is open 24 hours a day.
With a call for masks to aid medical personnel dealing with the coronavirus, groups such as the North MS Medical Mask Makers Group have volunteered time and materials to make coverings that help extend the life of their medical N95 masks.
GOVERNMENTS: DeSoto County and the state of Mississippi was placed in a statewide burn ban, in part to ensure that first responders are more easily available to address coronavirus.
The Delta Regional Authority has updated information and links to federal websites on its information.
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann has asked all Mississippi churches to ring their church bells for one minute each day at 6 p.m., beginning Monday, April 6, in support of healthcare workers and those infected by coronavirus, as YALL POLITICS reported. Hosemann's order also encourages all Mississippians to step out into the front yard of their home and also ring bells at the same time and for the same purpose.
Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite responded to Gov. Reeves' Shelter in Place order. CLICK HERE to read Musselwhite's comments.
Musselwhite earlier issued a "Stay Away Order" for residents to take more seriously the Civil Emergency Ordinance issued on March 22. The executive order requires citizens to adhere to the Civil Emergency Ordinance and the city "will use any and all resources available to enforce the order." Musselwhite explained his order and his position on his Mayor's Report blog post.
Olive Branch Mayor Scott Phillips also issued a statement on the governor's order
All four cities have issued "Civil Emergency" declarations or ordinances for their communities. DeSoto County supervisors also have a proclamation in place and will address the situation further at 9 a.m. meeting Friday in Hernando.
Mayors of Olive Branch and Southaven also issued a joint proclamation adding more details on their specific ordinance directives each body passed. CLICK HERE to read the joint proclamation.
DeSoto County Tax Assessor Jeff Fitch announced the state has moved the deadline for filing homestead tax exemptions from April 1 to May 1.
HOSPITALS: Both Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto and Methodist Olive Branch Hospital have announced new visitor guidelines that limit the number of visitors allowed at the facility. A separate story on that is found on our website.
THE DESOTO COUNTY MUSEUM has temporarily suspended its operating hours until such time when public health officials decide that public spaces such as the museum can safely open their doors to the public.
SCHOOL UPDATE: Gov. Tate Reeves Thursday, March 19 announced that all Mississippi schools are to be closed until April 17. A story on our website details how DeSoto County Schools (DCS) responded by approving continued paid administrative leave while employees remain on call until schools reopen.
The Mississippi High School Activities Association followed by its announcement the sports and extracurricular activities would also be suspended until April 17.
DCS offers all children up to age 18 a free "Grab and Go" meal Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays for the time being at these locations: Horn Lake Intermediate, Southaven Intermediate, and Chickasaw Elementary in Olive Branch, Lake Cormorant Elementary, Hernando Hills Elementary, and DeSoto Central Elementary. Hours are 10 a.m.-12 noon each day. One meal will be offered on Mondays and two meals will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays at each location.
In collaboration with the DCS Grab and Go program, The Church United, a group of local churches, will offer free meal boxes on Monday and Friday evenings, from 5-7 p.m. each day. The meal boxes will be distributed at Crosspointe Church, 6400 Blocker Street in Olive Branch; Hunger2Hope, 9105 Highway 51 N. in Southaven; and the DeSoto County Dream Center, 6935 Windchase Drive in Horn Lake. A photo ID is required and each site is accepting donated food for the program. Only one box per week per household will be distributed.
Northpoint Christian School will continue with remote learning and will remain closed through at least April 17, according to Head of School Jim Ferguson. The school will break from remote learning for Easter from April 10-13 and return to remote learning on April 14. He said his plan is to make a decision by Wednesday of each week about the school's status for the week ahead.
Landau Uniforms of Olive Branch has donated more than 30,000 scrubs for emergency personnel in Tennessee.
Here For Good MS is an effort to add dollars into small businesses suffering due to closures forced by the pandemic.
Tanger Outlets Southaven has announced that all non-essential retailers at the mall have closed, according to mall officials. The AT&T Store in the mall is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
A Facebook page detailing support for and information regarding the DeSoto County business community has been established. Go to DeSoto County Commerce COVID-19 on Facebook to find the page
ALL Mississippi small businesses that have been severely impacted by COVID-19 are now eligible for SBA economic disaster aid.
The Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) reported that Mississippi workers who are not able to work due to COVID-19 will be eligible to file for unemployment benefits. These temporary measures will help relieve the financial hardship of temporary layoffs by making unemployment benefits available to individuals whose employment has been impacted by COVID-19. This helps not only individuals but also employers by helping them retain their workforce and stabilizing local economies.
OLIVE BRANCH CHAMBER OF COMMERCE has postponed its Miss Olive Branch Scholarship Pageant until May 2. The new deadline for having the required items turned in is now April 24 for contestants.
FIRST REGIONAL LIBRARY: All libraries have been closed until further notice.
TAX DAY MOVED: The Internal Revenue Service on March 21 moved the Tax Day deadline from April 15 to July 15 to file personal income taxes.
The Mississippi Department of Revenue has announced that the state income tax deadline had been moved to May 15.