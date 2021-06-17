County services and officials are reporting a smooth transition of the recent Olive Branch annexation.
DeSoto County Community Resource Director Christie Barclay reported last week minimal issues with extending services to the newly adopted 18.48 square miles including the areas of Center Hill, Belmore Lakes and Bridgeforth Road.
Emergency Services reported the transition as “going well.”
“No problems with E911, Fire Districts, and EMS,” according to Barclay. “Lewisburg Fire is still servicing part of the newly annexed areas. The county was waiting for elections to talk with city leadership about service to that area.”
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department reported “all is good with dispatching. Only area of concern – the principals of the three Center Hill Schools asked for the school resource officers to stay. The county can only provide SROs to schools located in the county.”
The county planning and building department reported a few complications.
“The county will continue to oversee about 75 current residential building permits,” according to the report. “The city of Olive Branch took over commercial permits including Legacy Park Commercial buildings. Olive Branch will handle any new residential and commercial permits in the annexed area.”
Olive Branch Mayor Scott Phillips reported the transition was going well and said new businesses have been added to the city’s tax roll.
“To my knowledge everything seems to be going well,” Phillips said. “I believe I recall 19 businesses being added.”
