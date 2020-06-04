The DeSoto County Animal Shelter and its puppy population are getting a “boost” of sorts, thanks to a young woman working toward achieving her Eagle Scout award.
Ava Look, daughter of Renee and Brian Look from Bridgetown, introduced her plan to construct 10-20 elevated PVC puppy cots to the County Board of Supervisors at its Monday meeting in Hernando.
Look is part of Scout Troop 1, based in Olive Branch, where her father is the Scoutmaster. With the inclusion of girls into Scouting, Look’s troop is one of the few made up entirely of girls.
“I wanted to do this because both of my dogs are rescues and it’s very important to me that animals are cared for, they go to a nice home, and they are treated fairly,” Look wrote in her proposal. “They are more breathable in these warmer times and they’re easier to wash and disinfect.”
The cots will consist of one-inch PVC corner pieces, vinyl mesh, 20 foot PVC piping, and lath screws. Using a drill with clutch settings, a screwdriver bit and magnetizer, rubber mallet, and PVC cutters, the cots will be built. Look estimates the total price of the project to range near $500 with social media postings to elicit a fundraising push to cover the project cost.
Look said she loves animals and enjoys helping, which became her inspiration to take on the project.
“We are planning to start doing this as soon as possible and we expect to be finished at the end of the summer,” said Look, who will be a sophomore at Lewisburg High School in the fall.
Look is getting help in the project and pointed out each person on the “construction line” will be responsible for one piece, then pass it on to the next person. Social distancing will be maintained in the building, she said.
The future Eagle said she will recruit about 10-20 people to help her, coming from friends, family, neighbors, and other scouts.
When Look completes the project and meets her requirements, she will be eligible to be an Eagle Scout in November, becoming the second member after her brother to reach the achievement level.
Monica Mock, Director of DeSoto County Animal Services, said Look’s project is part of the shelter’s outreach to have the community help their efforts working with animals.
“We’ve been looking for some smaller puppy beds, so this will really fill the need,” Mock said. “These beds are smaller than the ones we’ve ordered so they’ll fit in the kennels better, the puppies can get around, or if they’re just one or two puppies you don’t have this huge bed.”
Mock added to see youth stepping up to contribute.
“I think this speaks a lot for our youth, their willingness to help the county out, help animals, and to volunteer,” Mock said. “We’re glad to give her that opportunity and the fact that she’s a young lady makes it even better.”