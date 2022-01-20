Hernando city officials are seeking to advance funding projects and a source of new revenue for two long discussed features for the town.
An animal shelter and park improvements are being eyed by officials. At Tuesday board of aldermen meeting officials reviewed a conceptual rendering of the animal shelter presented by AERC, PLLC.
Ward 2 Alderman Andrew Miller presided over the meeting in the absence of Mayor Chip Johnson who was home sick.
“Doug Thornton presented us with a new layout of the building with more options,” Miller said.”One of the biggest, major options is when we bid this out, all the kennels would not be included in the bid. The reason for that is we’ve had several people commit to donating (building the kennels). Those features we left out of the bid equate to about $90,000.”
Other options in the bid include fencing and what type of driveway officials want to install.
“We’re very well pleased with the (conceptual idea) and we’re getting ready to send it out for bids now,” Miller said.
The proposed site for the facility is west of the land that Renasant Park sits on, the site of the former wastewater lagoon.
“We’re going to use land that the city already owns,” Miller said. “It’ll use the same entrance as Renasant Park. The way Doug designed it, we’ll be able to hold more dogs and cats.”
The board approved for the city to bid the project out. Miller said $900,000 was budgeted for the shelter but expects the city to spend under that amount for construction.
“Hopefully we can start opening bids in March, that would be a good timeline,” Miller added. “I don’t know how long the construction will be but we hope to extradite it as much as possible.”
Mayor Chip Johnson said in a statement presented at Tuesday’s meeting, “Keep in mind that we have some funds in the city coffers that have been donated to help with most of the furnishing of the animal shelter.”
Johnson said he was in favor of AERC seeking bids on the project.
Hernando citizens possibly could see a new tax levy on prepared foods, if voted for, to help fund the long-time requested park improvements.
“I don’t know if we can count, literally, the hundreds of people have asked about us improving the parks and following that up by saying, ‘We’re willing to pay for it,’” Johnson said. “We just want a good plan and to know what it is and then go for it. We have looked at every way in the world and there’s no way we can come up with eight or ten million dollars in our budget. If the citizens really want it, and are willing to pay for it with a two cent tax at restaurants and on prepared food, then that’s how we can do it.”
Johnson said he and the aldermen are seeking approval from the state legislature to bring the vote forth. In the meantime city officials will prioritize a list of capital projects to be addressed.
“We haven’t hired anyone officially but there's a group called Kimley-Horn, some of their professionals are from Hernando. They’re very interested in it. We’re discussing going with them as the engineers for the project.
“We’ve got people point to Senatobia all the time and I think that’s because you can see the Senatobia ballfields when you drive by on the interstate,” Johnson said. “Everybody says, ‘Why can’t we have that?’ That’s because we don’t put a tax on our restaurants like Senatobia does. That’s how they paid for them. This same development group is the one who designed and oversaw the construction of the Senatobia fields. We can see their work, so it just might make sense to hire them for this.”
In 2014, Hernando citizens were presented the opportunity to vote for a similar tax levy for parks and recreation development but rejected it in a 74.7% nay/25.3% yea vote.
“You would hear some of the restaurants say ‘Everybody is going to leave Hernando and go eat in Southaven or Horn Lake.’ The reality is, those restaurants are already charging that tax and nobody even notices it.”
Miller said the decision to put the proposed tax in place would be up to the residents' desire to see improved parks and park programs.
“We wanted to improve those areas to include all aspects of it, soccer, baseball, tennis, basketball, multi-purpose fields for soccer and football,” Miller said. “We’re looking at a way to fund that with our current tax structure. We’re going to be asking our legislature to put forth the opportunity for us to do that and allow the citizens to vote on it, the Pennies for Parks program.”
Cities surrounding Hernando including Southaven, Olive Branch, Senatobia, Grenada and Tunica all have similar taxes currently in place.
Johnson added he has no worries that people will quit eating out at restaurants because of a new tax.
“It’s just not going to happen,” Johnson said. “The world’s not going to end. What I see will happen, with data to support this, better parks and better facilities are better for property values. If we get good facilities in, then we can hold tournaments, and tournaments bring people in that always go out to eat while they’re in town. I really see it as a revenue generator four our local restaurants.”
