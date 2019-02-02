Working out of the Mississippi State University Mobile Veterinary Clinic and under the guidance of experienced high-volume spay/neuter surgeons of Horn Lake Animal Hospital, veterinary students performed spay/neuter surgeries on pets at the Horn Lake Animal Shelter.
The Mississippi State University students and faculty were hosted by the City of Horn Lake and Horn Lake Animal Hospital. They were scheduled to spay and neuter between 25-40 dogs and cats.
The Mississippi State University Shelter Medicine Program was started in 2007 by Dr. Philip Bushby for Mississippi State University students to travel to local shelters across Mississippi to provide spay and neuter surgeries to shelter pets. This program gives the students much-needed surgery experience and allows the shelters to save on veterinary costs.
Since 2007, the program has treated over 50,000 pets at no charge to Mississippi animal shelters.
The program has two gooseneck trailers that travel the central and northern part of Mississippi up to 3-4 times per week with a professor and two or three veterinary students in tow. Each trip sees roughly 25 animals treated.
"Horn Lake Animal Hospital welcomes the doctors and students of Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine to our community,” said Horn Lake Animal Hospital Manager Tammy Barnett. “We appreciate the efforts of everyone coming together to help address the issue of pet overpopulation in Mississippi.”
