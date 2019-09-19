In the latest Chicken Soup for the Soul book, titled “Chicken Soup for the Soul: “Angels All Around,” a Horn Lake author expresses the desires of her heart and how she thinks an angel helped provide that. Marianne Gage who writes under the name M. Elizabeth Gage, contributed an item titled, “Humpback’s Song,” for the latest edition of the famed series of short stories.
Gage’s story takes readers on a special trip with her daughter, who was about to be commissioned and shipped overseas, as Gage described it.
“We knew she was going to be commissioned, but we didn’t know what was going to happen after that,” said Gage.
The author described how they had been looking to see a whale in the ocean during their trip, but it was not until the final day Gage was able to see the desires of her dreams.
“A stranger came by and I blurted out that I hoped to see a whale,” said Gage. “He said, ‘Well, I wouldn’t give up.’ I followed where he looked, and lo and behold, there was a mother and her calf. It was a lovely little gift at the end of this extraordinary vacation I had with my daughter.”
Gage believes that was an angelic moment and pointed out angels don’t have to appear only when trouble arises.
“Most angel stories are about a dramatic rescue or people in peril,” Gage said. “This was just a little tiny thing but it meant a great deal to me. I don’t go around looking for angels, but this was a gift from the Lord and I appreciated that.”
For Gage, writing was a return to something she had stepped away from when they arrived in North Mississippi, one of seven major moves Gage has encountered that has taken her across the country.
“I had stopped writing for 3-4 years when we got here,” Gage explained. “We had come here through really difficult personal circumstances with a lot of trauma in our life. This year I decided I was really going to make an effort, saw their (Chicken Soup) theme and I sent in my story. Here I am in my late 50s and decided I was going to do this on a more serious basis.”
A biology degree from a Pennsylvania college eventually led to a summer at Oregon Institute of Marine Biology along the Pacific Ocean “that stole away part of her heart,” according to Chicken Soup for the Soul.
Hers is one of 101 tales in the latest “Chicken Soup” collection that is now available. The edition is filled with tales of how good things happen to good people, demonstrating how miracles can happen when and how we least expect them.
These stories open our hearts to possibilities — that something, somehow, somewhere can work in our lives to make good things happen when we need them most,” said series publisher and editor Amy Newmark.
