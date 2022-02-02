An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing two-day old infant from Memphis.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued the alert today.
Kennedy Hoyle was last seen on Tuesday in the area of Sedgewick Drive and Levi Road in Memphis.
According to Memphis Police, officers found an abandoned vehicle in the area late Tuesday night.
The infant's mother was found deceased inside of the vehicle. Memphis police said the infant was last seen with her mother, however, Kennedy was not found with the victim.
Kennedy was last seen wearing a black and white polka dot onesie with pink pants. She is 6 pounds and 17 inches long. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on where she is, call Memphis police at 901-545-2677 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
