The National Association of Amateur Radio, DeSoto County Emergency Management Agency and the Chickasaw Amateur Radio Association (CARA) are teaming up to host field days on June 25 and 26.
The event provides local clubs the opportunity to practice their emergency communication skills and train new members. ARRL Field day also allows for the public to observe the different aspects of communication logistics.
EMA Reservist and ARRL Field Day volunteer, Charles Byars, said the event is a way for experienced club members to stay practiced in communication techniques.
“It’s a time for us to set up as we would if there was an emergency,” Byars said. “This weekend is when we test out equipment and set up and learn what to do in case of an emergency.”
Byars said the event is very beneficial for the public to attend, and some might even realize they want to explore amateur radio.
“We would love for the public to come out and see everything,” Byars said. “We will also be allowing some people to speak over the radio to different locations around the country.”
The event is being held at Hernando Point which is where Byars said he first gained interest in amateur radio.
“I was just an EMA reservist and we got out to do some damage assessments toward that area,” Byars said. “The cell towers were down and there was no way to communicate other than through the radio, so that’s when I started becoming interested in it.”
Byars said he has gained knowledge about several different types of communication that he wouldn’t have otherwise known about.
“It’s a really good thing for the public to learn in case of an emergency,” Byars said. “It is an expensive hobby, but it’s a fun one. I’m actually building an antenna right now to use this weekend. You learn to do a lot of stuff yourself with the radio.”
The event will start Saturday morning and last until Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.
