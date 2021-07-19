U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller announces the arrest of Elliot Griham (spelled Elliott Girham on jail docket), of Olive Branch, for Attempted First Degree Murder.
On July 14, 2021, at approximately 1 P.M., a Memphis Police Officer observed Elliot Griham driving recklessly in the Ridgeway and Knight Arnold area. The officer followed Griham and attempted to take him into custody. Allegedly, Griham was armed with a rifle and began to shoot at the officer. The officer was not struck. Griham fled the scene.
A warrant was issued for the arrest of Griham for this crime. In addition to Attempted First Degree Murder, there were also charges of Employment Of Firearm in Commission of a Violent Felony, Resisting Official Detention, Evading Arrest, and Reckless Driving. There was also a warrant for Attempted Second Degree Murder for this subject from an earlier incident. This fugitive case was adopted by the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force.
In the afternoon of July 16, the fugitive was tracked to an address at Dew Cove in Cordova, Tennessee. Working with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Team and the Multi Agency Gang Unit, Griham was taken into custody without incident.
“The Marshals Service is grateful that the MPD officer was not injured in the initial incident, and we are glad to capture this fugitive,” said U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller.
The U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force is a multi-agency task force in the Western District of Tennessee with offices in Memphis and Jackson. Its membership is composed of Deputy U.S. Marshals, Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies, Memphis Police Officers, Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies, Jackson Police Officers, and Special Agents with the Tennessee Department of Correction. The primary mission of the Task Force is to arrest violent offenders and sexual predators.
Griham is scheduled to appear in court today, July 19, at 9 A.M.
