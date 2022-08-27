With a little bit of imagination, DeSoto County Museum will soon be home to the Mid-South’s only indoor train car.
Museum Curator Robert Long said the museum recently received many artifacts from the now defunct Memphis Railroad & Trolley Museum and are opening up a whole wing of their building to display them.
“We are extremely grateful to the Memphis Railroad & Trolley Museum for entrusting us with their artifacts,” Long said. “When they lost their space they approached (Hernando Community Development Director) Gia Matheny about us housing some of their artifacts.”
Memphis Railroad & Trolley Museum had to vacate their space at 545 Main Street in Central Station where they had been located for over a decade. The museum has been closed since June 30 and is looking for a new location.
“They haven’t disbanded,” Long said. “But they don’t think they will be coming back any time soon. So we have the the lion’s share of the artifacts. We got the premiere stuff.”
DeSoto County Museum was given the Thomas & Friends train layout, trolley and railroad layout, and artifacts such as the Mainline Switch stand, which stood alongside the Illinois Central Railroad passenger mainline, as well as a freight wagon, lights, railroad tools, hobo history, and other items.
Mathney said she had built a relationship with the Memphis Railroad & Trolley Museum through their Dickens of a Christmas event, which featured a holiday train exhibit, and was asked by the train museum if they wanted the artifacts.
“It’s sad that they won’t be able to continue,” Matheny said. “But we are so grateful and so fortunate that they called us to see if we would be interested in having that here.”
Long said they have already set up Thomas & Friends and he expects it to be a big hit with children who visit the museum. Thomas is a popular British children’s television show and toy line which follows the adventures of Thomas, a steam powered blue tank engine, who rides the rails of the fictional North West Railway on the island of Sodor.
“Thomas the Train isn’t even officially open and the kids are already making a beeline for it,” Long said. They have already discovered them and they love it.”
Long said they have cleared out a back room in their building and plan to set up the train layout and create a whole new space to display the train artifacts.
“We are limited in space, but we are giving over almost the entire back half of the museum for these artifacts,” Long said. “We will have a train layout with hills and scenery. It is at least 23 feet of track. It’s a pretty big sized train and it is going to make a loop.”
Long also came up with the idea to turn the hallway into a train car.
“We discovered that this long hallway is the exact length of a railroad passenger car,” Long said. “So we are going to build a railroad car indoors.”
Long said they will install a special floor that will simulate the motion and swaying of a real life train and have brass handrails along the walls. The hallway will be transformed into a Pullman coach or dining car that will have a room off to the side with a berth to show how people slept overnight on trains, and possibly even a side room showing a porter’s pantry or observation car.
The hallway will also have widescreen televisions mounted on the walls showing the passing scenery, and even a live porter dressed in costume who will shout out “All aboard!” and call out different train stops like “Batesville! Coldwater Senatobia!”
“When it is all said and done, using televisions and sound effects, kids who have never been on a train before will be able to step inside and we will be able to recreate the effect of being on a real train,” Long said. “You will hear the clank, clank of the rials all of the sound you would hear if you were traveling by train. And nobody else in the Mid-South has one. So this will be a real destination.”
The museum received a $500 donation from the Optimist Club of Hernando which will be used to buy a television to help jump start the exhibit.
“We are thrilled by their donation and for the continued support that the Optimist Club has shown the museum,” Long said.
Pam Black, club treasurer, said she has always had a fondness for trains and believes the new train exhibit will be a huge hit with area children.
“We always had a train set around our Christmas tree growing up,” Black said. “I am looking forward to seeing it. Our club is always looking for ways to give back to the community, and this Thomas the Train is perfect for the smaller ones and the young at heart.”
Matheny said she is also excited to see how the new exhibit turns out.
“Through the city, I have a wonderful relationship with Rob,” Matheny said. “I am thankful that he has put it all together and I am going to be so excited to see it when it is finished. Our community has so many children who will enjoy this, which is why the Optimist Club is glad we can help out.”
Long, who is also a train enthusiast, said the museum hopes to one day have an actual rail car out back for visitors to explore.
“One of the most enjoyable visits of my life was when I took a train out to Idaho for a speaking engagement,” Long said. “I saw 38 states and fell in love with trains. Children love trains. So we thank the Optimist Club for helping to jumpstart our railroad car exhibit, and the Railroad & Trolley Museum. We get about 26,000 visitors a year to the museum and once they hear about our train exhibit, we think they will be back and that we will really have a great train exhibit that people will enjoy.”
