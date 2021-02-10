VACCINATION & WEATHER UPDATE: We know many of you who have appointments tomorrow are concerned about the weather. A determination will be made late tonight or in the morning once road conditions are assessed. IF conditions impact the vaccination site- people will be notified by the state via email. If there is no email - people will get a phone call. Information will also be posted on this Facebook Page and on the Health Department’s Facebook page.
Rest Assured - All appointments will be honored.
IF - there is a delayed opening - all appointments will still be seen that day.
IF - the site is unable to open - the appointments will move to another day which will be announced.
