DeSoto County municipal leaders will return to their board rooms in regular session Tuesday evening. Horn Lake, Southaven and Hernando boards convene at 6 p.m., while in Olive Branch, the regular session will be gaveled in at 6:30 p.m.
New business items for the Horn Lake Board of Aldermen Tuesday evening a request to approve payment for the poll managers and the election commissioners who will be involved in the July 2 runoff election. There will be four poll managers involved and four election commissioners that will help with the process and their pay will range from $100 for the election commissioners to between $125-$145 for the poll managers.
Linda McGan and Jackie Bostick were the top vote getters in the special election but were unable to gain a clear majority, forcing the election runoff.
Aldermen will be asked to approve a letter agreement with Neel-Schaffer Inc. to provide engineering services for the design, construction and inspection of 2019 Street Rehabilitation Project’s first phase.
Reappointment and renewal of contract for the services of the Municipal Attorney will be considered.
There will also be a request to buy 500 pounds of fish from Arkansas Pond Stocker in the amount of $2,700 for the Horn Lake Fishing Rodeo June 22. The money will come from the city’s hotel/motel tax proceeds.
Southaven city leaders will have three planning and zoning items to consider. Two will involve a conditional use permit and a design review approval application by Firestone for a full-service automotive repair facility on a lot of the Snowden Farms Planned Unit Development on the south side of Goodman Road and west of Getwell Road. Another will be for a conditional use permit to allow a full-service automotive repair facility to locate at 8849 Hamilton Road, south of Stateline Road on the west side of Hamilton Road.
Olive Branch aldermen will hold a public hearing concerning a Tax Increment Financing, or TIF plan, worth about $5.3 million for the purpose of reimbursing the developer of the Bridges at Camp Creek, a mixed use development. The hearing date for Tuesday was set at the board’s June 4 meeting.
The reimbursement is for certain costs of installing and constructing certain infrastructure improvements for the development, located along Camp Creek Blvd., west of Olive Branch Intermediate School.
Aldermen also will have a resolution to vote on to approve the TIF financing plan.
Chris Turnbow is also expected to appear before the board to discuss the city’s policy on mosquito control.
Hernando aldermen are being asked to approve and adopt the city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan. City officials call it a road map for the future bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure in Hernando. The process to come up with the final document reflects a 20-year plan with a project list and associated costs. The Mississippi Department of Transportation, Neel-Schaffer Inc., and two others were involved in the plan development.
There is a request on the agenda to place no parking signs on Mt. Pleasant between 1521 Mt. Pleasant and DeSoto Avenue, a request being made by Assistant Police Chief Shane Ellis.
The Chamber of Commerce will also be asking for streets to be temporarily closed for this year’s Water Tower Festival.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
