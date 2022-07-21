Dave Young grew up in Horn Lake at a time when it was bigger than Southaven and there was talk of annexing their neighbor to the east.
But over the last 12 years, while Southaven, Olive Branch and Hernando have experienced explosive growth, Horn Lake has been reduced to being the last choice in DeSoto County that people want to move to.
Young said that image is about to change. The city is starting to see a lot of positive things taking place that he believes will transform his hometown into a premiere place to live and do business.
“When I came back, Horn Lake was the blue collar, red headed step-child of DeSoto County,” Young said. “What happened in Horn Lake over the last 12 years is devastating. We have problems just live everybody else, but they manifested because there wasn’t anything getting done. Well, things are getting done now.”
Young was the guest speaker at the July 21 Southaven Rotary Club meeting and pointed to a number of projects that are in various stages of planning and development, including the city’s largest fueling station which will be located on Interstate Boulevard and will eventually include a four-story hotel, convenience store, mini-warehouses, and two more hotels in the near future.
“We currently don’t have a large fueling station,” Young said. “Caterpillar has already signed a contract to locate a repair station in one of those warehouses. And when we extend Pepperchase, you will be able to come all the way down Interstate Boulevard and roll all the way on up into the Landers Center.”
Young said there is also an upscale RV park in the works, a new McDonald’s on the west side of Horn Lake under construction, and they are in talks with Costco, a supermarket, and restaurants like Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen about coming to Horn Lake.
“There are a lot of other plans,” Young said. “And we came so close to getting Top Golf. They went to Madison. It broke my heart.”
Young also touted plans for a 416 acre nature park that will be named in honor of the Chickasaw Indians who inhabited the land until the 1830s. A representative for the tribe recently toured the property and the tribal elders are excited to move forward, he said.
“When we talked to them and asked if they would like to come and look at this, they were ready to jump in their cars,” Young said. “They are excited about it. This will put Horn Lake on the map.”
Young said Horn Lake is very business friendly and pointed to tax incentives that have been given to large warehouses like Google, O’Reilly Auto Parts and Core5 which have brought good paying jobs to the city.
“We do things to make it attractive for them to come here,” Young said. “Don’t think they came to Southaven just because they like it here. Same with Olive Branch.”
Young said those incentives are an excellent investment.
“They still pay school taxes,” Young said. “But if we give them a $10 million break on their taxes, we get tax revenue when those workers buy a house, fill their cars up with gas, eat at our restaurants, and shop for groceries. That $10 million becomes $25 million. So it’s a gain of $15 million. That’s what we look at.”
Young said Horn Lake is wide open for business and encouraged realtors and developers to visit with the city about development opportunities.
“I want development here,” Young said. “I want Horn Lake to grow. I don’t want us to be the last place in DeSoto County that you want to come to. I want you to come and see us first. So please, come to Horn Lake and spend your money. We’re growing. I am always here for you if there is anything I can do to help you.”
