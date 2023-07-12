A Horn Lake alderman wants to put the brakes on allowing any new gas stations, car washes, and fast food restaurants to be built until the city has finished its comprehensive plan.
Alderman Dave Young said while he is glad to see the city growing and welcomes new growth, he believes the city needs to stop approving every single proposed development so they can better plan for future growth.
“Our city is going through a growth phase,” Young said. “We are exploding. This is a good thing. But at the same time, it’s a bad thing. It’s a bad thing because the growth can get out of hand. I want the growth. We need the growth. I like the growth. I just think we need to slow down.”
The city is currently working on a new comprehensive plan that will guide the city over the next 20 years about future land use including where new city parks, new residential neighborhoods, and new commercial growth should go.
Young said he is specifically concerned about the overabundance of gas stations and convenience stores, car washes, and fast food restaurants. He is proposing a moratorium on all three of those uses until the comprehensive plan is finished and the planning department has a road map of where the city is going and what it wishes to achieve.
“We’re not saying we don’t want capitalism,” Young said. “We just want to slow it down and see what the public wants, what the (Board of Aldermen) wants, and what (city engineer Vince) Malavasi thinks is appropriate and public works.”
Young said the proposed moratorium would only be for about six or months at most until the comprehensive plan is finished. Orion Planning and Design, a Montana-based planning firm, is drawing up the plan and recently held a third round of public forums to solicit input from the citizens about what they would like to see in the plan and the direction the city should take in the coming years.
“We have some areas in our city that developers have approached us and they want to develop these areas,” Young said. “We need to look at this and not allow land grabs. We don’t need them to step over a dollar to make a dine. We limited the number of CBD and medical marijuana for the exact same reasons I am talking about here. I would like my colleagues to think about this from now until the next meeting.”
Alderman Jackie Bostick said he agrees with Young and brought up similar concerns four years ago about the growing number of car washes being built in the city.
“If you go back and look at my past votes, none of them were for car washes, none of them were for gas stations, none of them were for liquor stores, because I was trying to slow it down,” Bostick said. “Then about four months ago, I brought up when they were wanting to put a (convenience store) over by the middle school, I brought up that we had two down the street and two this way and two that way. I am 100 percent behind you on that, and there are other things we need to do a moratorium on too. We can add that to those and I think y’all would be in agreement with that.”
Bostick also encouraged his fellow board members to attend the comprehensive plan public workshops, pointing out that he and Mayor Allen Latimer were the only elected officials to attend the last workshop. The next community meeting will be held on Thursday, July 13 at 6 p.m. at the DeSoto County Career Technology Center West Campus at 1005 Kuykendall Lane.
“It would be nice if all of us showed up,” Bostick said. “And any input is very important.”
Mayor Allen Latimer said he isn’t opposed to a moratorium, but would like more information about what is being proposed before he makes a decision.
“I need more details of what they are proposing,” Latimer said. “I can see (Alderman Young) his point. But I can see the point of the people who bought property with the idea of building something. I need to mull it over in my mind and get some more details.”
Young has asked that the proposed moratorium be placed on the July 18 Board of Aldermen agenda as a discussion item.
“I like growth,” Young said. “It brings in more tax revenue. That’s what keeps the city going. But we can’t have gas stations on every corner. That’s not good planning. There has to be some controlled growth and that’s what the comprehensive plan is for. We haven’t had one in 20 years. It is long overdue.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.