A smaller church, by comparison, Eudora Baptist Church is pastored by Steve Albonetti, who was raised attending a Catholic church as a young man and was employed at a Seessel's Grocery store in Memphis where he trained to be a meat cutter.
“I was 18 years old and from January to December of 1977, one of the men working in the meat department told me the truth about who Jesus was, asking me often if I knew that when I die I would go to heaven,” Albonetti said. “I'd respond, ‘I hope so; I think so.’ But the question irritated me. And yet he would lead me through the scriptures, affirming to me that I can know the answer, and that's where my life in ministry started.”
In September 1977, Albonetti told his co-worker that he realized he needed to know for certain that he'd go to heaven.
“That night, right there in the grocery store parking lot, I kneeled down and I gave my life to Jesus and the Lord did save me. Everything from that moment changed in my life,” Albonetti smiled.
At 21 years old, Albonetti went on to attend Bible School at Liberty University and then got into evangelism and revivals. But people began asking him if he felt that he was being called into full-time ministry as a pastor. Uncertain, he – in his words - “put out a fleece, as it were, asking God to reveal to me what he wanted me to do. I asked the Lord to show me, by a certain date, if he was calling me. And on the last day of the six months that I waited for an answer, I woke up that morning. I reminded the Lord that it was the final day and I asked him to speak his word to me. I opened up my Bible and the Lord showed me Romans 15:16. The passage clearly indicated that, in my case, I was to be a 'minister to the gentiles.'”
Albonetti continued, “I said, 'Lord I need more confirmation and he showed me Jonah 3:2 which says, 'The word of the Lord came to Jonah a second time, saying to arise and go to Nineveh and preach.' And when I read those words – arise and preach – I knew it was God's confirmation to me.”
Albonetti's path led him to an associate pastor position at First Baptist Church in Southaven for seven years then after that, as he recalled, “The Lord led us to Eudora Baptist in 1993, and we've been here ever since. And we've been here now 26 years.”
His story started at his birth in Memphis, where his family lived in Whitehaven until he was 26 years old and he married his sweetheart. Ministry became his life, his calling, his job.
“I love what I do, preaching the gospel and helping people, telling people how they can know Jesus in a personal way; that they can be assured that, through Christ, when they die they can know their destiny is heaven,” Albonetti said. “It's a pleasure for me to be able to comfort people in all areas of life, like when they lose someone in their life. I honestly can't imagine doing anything else.”
In 1993, when Albonetti came to Eudora to be the pastor of Eudora Baptist Church, the original building occupied property at the corner of state highway 304 and 301, which today is the site of a car wash, on an acre and one-quarter. Now the present location – 9670 W. Commerce Street, Hernando – covers ten acres and it is paid for. The church owes nothing; the debt is clear, and the church has stood on that location for 24 years.
That year, Albonetti replaced the then-current pastor, and the congregation was larger back then. “The number of people that attended was more than came to service today. But, I try to give them the gospel and to preach the truth of the Word of God. It's not watered-down to make people comfortable with their sin, but I try very hard to love them with the message. The weekly attendance is low and with this coronavirus going on for the last few weeks, we've held a 'drive-in' church service where I stand outside and cars pull-in so that people can sit in their cars and listen,” he mentioned.
With the governor of Mississippi has put the state on lock-down effective April 3, and with businesses – including churches – no longer being allowed to be open, Eudora Baptist Church will cope as best as possible under the guidelines of the restriction. The drive-in service Sunday morning is gaining popularity, and Pastor Albonetti makes sure his message is timely and fitting in today's uncertain world. Given the threat of the COVID-19 virus, it's a creative and effective way of meeting the needs of his flock.