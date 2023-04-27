Akono Dixon knew he wanted to be an actor since he was five years old and saw a Fruit Roll Ups Factory commercial which used to run in the late 1990s and early 2000s on Nickelodeon.
There was an excitement in the kid’s eyes which he wanted to be a part of.
“I told myself, ‘Wow! I don’t know what that is, but I want to do that because it gave me a sense of adventure,” Dixon said in a telephone interview.
That adventure has taken him from DeSoto County, Mississippi to New York City and to Hollywood where he has shared screen time with Eddie Murphy and landed roles on the popular dramas “Euphoria” and “All American.”
The Olive Branch kid with a speech impediment is now one of Hollywood’s rising young stars and will be appearing in his first starring role in “Spring Breakthrough,” which will premiere on Hallmark Media’s Hallmark Movies and Mysteries channel on April 30.
Dixon said he is thrilled to be working with Hallmark and was attracted to the project because he enjoys playing all-American, positive young men who face obstacles, but whose faith in themselves is strong and enables them to accomplish their dreams.
“It’s such an honor to be working with Hallmark,” he said. “I’m all about doing feel-good roles.”
In the movie, Dixon plays Shawn, who is engaged to his college sweetheart, Vivian. They bring their families to Gulfport to celebrate their engagement. But like all Hallmark movies, although there is a happy ending, the characters must first overcome obstacles before finally finding happiness and achieving their life’s dreams.
Vivian’s mother, Monica, is a single mother who tries to secretly break them up because she thinks her daughter is too young to get married and doesn’t want her to make the same mistake she did. Monica meets Shawn’s uncle and opens herself up to love once again.
Dixon said Shawn is a charming, positive, loving and compassionate guy who is vulnerable, yet strong, and isn’t afraid to show his heart.
“Shawn is like your dream best friend,” Dixon said. “He’s a positive guy, super charismatic, super caring, super loving, very smart. What really attracted me to him was his humility and his vulnerability, and showing his emotions, while at the same time remaining strong. He’s going after his love and his dream of having this beautiful wife and has his plans mapped out. That’s something that really resonated with me. And at the same time, he is still human enough to where he has these little spaces where he is uncertain about some things. But everything works out and he leads with love and truth.”
Dixon spoke about how he broke into the movie business. He noted there was a glow about him as a youngster that made him different from others, which led him to want to be in show business instead of following in his family’s footsteps in medicine.
“When it came to acting, I always felt I had this shine about me,” he said. “I would walk in a room as a kid and people would just light up. Something was just different in me and I needed to show this. So I thought television and movies was a great way to do that. I always felt that if others can do it, so can I.”
He moved to DeSoto County with his family when he was 10 and claims Olive Branch as his home. Dixon said he loved growing up in the Wedgwood neighborhood.
“I have a lot of pride being from here,” Dixon said. “I feel like there is so much community here, so much love here, and there is so much human connection here. It has definitely given me a grounded approach to life and how I connect with people and how I connect with myself.”
After graduating from DeSoto Central High School in Southaven, he left for New York City on a Greyhound bus and arrived in the Big Apple with less than $100 in his pocket, determined to become an actor.
“It’s hard to live in New York when you don’t have any connections,” he said. “I slept on the floor in a hotel my first six months there. My mother thought I was making the biggest mistake of my life. But I told myself I needed to get this done and that I could do this.”
Dixon, who had a speech impediment, was turned down by a modeling agency, had an agent who didn’t believe in him, and went to nearly 200 auditions with no luck.
But during that time, he kept at it. He met other actors and models who taught him about websites of where he could submit his work and continued learning how to be an actor.
Dixon went for his first audition for a role in a student production at SUNY Purchase. While he didn’t get the part, he walked away encouraged by what the producers said to him.
“I actually didn’t get my first two auditions,” he said. “But what I remember about that audition was the guy sent me this long email. They said ‘Akono you’re not right for this part, but we want to say that since this is your first audition, we are excited for your career because we have never met an actor so honest and so different and unique. We know you are going to have an amazing career.’ To hear that as a first time actor from Mississippi with a speech impediment, and to know that they were actually genuine with it, that really set me up.”
Dixon landed his first role as a guy named Sam in a student horror film “Essay From Hell,” but it was a small supporting role in the 2019 film “Dolomite is My Name” with Eddie Murphy which got his career rolling.
“I think I got like 180 no’s before I got that role,” he said. “And then I had this one audition. It was like, you know what Akono? Just be you.’ That instilled confidence in me. I went in to casting and then I found out a week later that they booked me.”
Dixon said working with the comedy legend was an amazing experience because it was the first time that he realized he was acting in a major Hollywood production.
“To be around him was amazing,” he said. “I didn’t know the full history of Eddie Murphy. He was big before my generation. I knew him from “Doctor Doolittle” and from “The Nutty Professor.” I did not know he was a big stand up comedian. I learned so much from him just by watching him. It was a dream come true. I know it helped with my confidence and it did help with people in the business knowing about me.”
Other roles followed in the CW series “All American” and an episode of the HBO drama series “Euphoria.”
“At the time, no one knew about ‘Euphoria,”” he said. “All I knew was I had this audition where the casting director wanted me to show them a glimpse of my life and tell them something about me. So I would make these daily blogs for months. I would film them and make a video a day telling them who I am. And I got the job.”
Although it sounds cheesy, Dixon said he actually felt euphoric being on the set of “Euphoria.” Working with Sam Levinson, Hunter Schafer, and Alexa Demie was an amazing experience, he said.
“It had so many great producers and actors whose work I loved,” Dixon said. “It was an amazing show. I was so honored to have been a part of it and I look forward to working more for HBO.”
Dixon said his role on “All American” was only supposed to be for one episode, but he delved deep into the character and worked hard to find a way to make the producers want to bring him back.
“I remember when I read the script, I absolutely loved it,” Dixon said. “I told myself I have to be in this project. I rehearsed it with my coach and really went in deep about who he was and what his backstory was because I wanted to make him real. I asked myself, how can I make them want to bring me back? I have to bring Akono to this role. I have to really believe in Andre’s dream. And it happened.”
Dixon said he would love to continue working with Hallmark, especially Mahogany. The new Hallmark division is focused on telling more stories from an African-American perspective.
“Hallmark is such an iconic brand,” Dixon said. “What I like about Mahogany is we are seeing how to live life through the lens of African-American culture. I think that is so powerful and I am so grateful to be working with a company that is doing this. I’m in love with it.”
He also would love to join the Marvel or DC Universe on the big screen someday playing a superhero.
“I would absolutely love to be a superhero,” Dixon said. “I have always felt like a superhero, not only from what I can do, but how I feel inside. I have always felt like I am someone people can look up to because I always try to be a righteous, very grateful, and a very striving and dedicated human being. I also have a vulnerability. I feel as though those are the things that make an amazing superhero that you can admire and feel a connection to.”
He also sees himself writing and producing someday as well. He’s currently writing a film now called “Caterpillar,” which deals with quantum physics and a kid from Mississippi who has to use his experiences. Dixon is a self admitted science nerd.
As for his current project, he couldn’t be prouder. Dixon said viewers who tune in to “Spring Breakthrough” can expect a heart-warming, feel-good film which Hallmark is known for, and will come away feeling inspired that love comes in many shapes, sizes, and forms.
“If you are looking to be inspired and to really feel love, or if you have ever questioned anything going on in your life and you want a solution, watch “Spring Breakthrough,”” Dixon said. “It’s going to be an amazing movie with so much love, so much light, so much adventure, and just a roller coaster of emotions. Whatever you are going through now, I promise you will relate to this. I am so excited about this movie.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.