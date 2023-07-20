Motorists in Southaven had to find another way to work Thursday morning when the intersection of Airways Boulevard and Goodman Road was shut down after a dump truck struck some overhead power lines.
According to Southaven Police Department, a dump truck traveling with its box bed up too high snagged the overhead lines and pulled about a half a dozen utility poles down.
The accident caused widespread power outages in the area affecting traffic lights and some of the businesses in the area.
Utility crews were dispatched to the area to make repairs, but a spokesman for Energy did not have a timeline for when the work would be finished.
Police are asking motorists to use alternate routes for travel.
