Baptist Memorial Hospital-Desoto has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines - Stroke GOLD PLUS with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite.
The stroke quality achievement award recognizes hospitals for their commitment to providing stroke patients with the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, leading to more lives saved and reduced disability. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet specific criteria that reduce the time between an eligible patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment.
“Our team at Baptist Desoto is committed to improving patient care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines,” Brian Hogan, administrator and CEO at Baptist Desoto. “Get With The Guidelines makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, which studies show, can help patients recover better. The end goal is to ensure more people in the communities that we serve can experience longer, healthier lives.”
Baptist Desoto also received the American Heart Association’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Award. The Target: Type 2 Diabetes initiative aims to help ensure patients with Type 2 diabetes, who might be at higher risk for complications, receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care when hospitalized due to stroke.
Stroke is one of the top five cause of death in Mississippi and a leading cause of disability. Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability and accelerating recovery times.
“We are incredibly pleased to recognize Baptist Desoto for its commitment to caring for patients with stroke,” said Dr. Steven Messe, chairperson of the Stroke System of Care Advisory Group with the American Heart Association. “Participation in Get With The Guidelines is associated with improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates — a win for health care systems, families and communities.”
Get With The Guidelines puts the expertise of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest research and evidence-based guidelines. Get With The Guidelines - Stroke is an in-hospital program for improving stroke care by promoting consistent adherence to these guidelines, which can minimize the long-term effects of a stroke and even prevent death. For more information, visit heart.org.
