Next Monday the Olive Branch Police Department is set to be graded on following professional standards through a national accrediting agency.
The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. or CALEA, will assess the law enforcement agency on Nov. 8 in a virtual format, receiving public comments about the department’s performance.
Olive Branch Assistant Police Chief Bill Cox said the department takes the assessment very seriously.
“Those public comments will be taken in by the department and we will take those under recommendation,” Cox said. “We will see what the public has to say and see what things we need to address in the eyes of the public.”
As part of the virtual assessment, agency employees and members of the community are invited to offer comments at a public information session on Monday, between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. The session will be conducted online via the Zoom teleconferencing platform.
“That means we have to follow 189 policies,” Cox said. “They are approved by CALEA. We have to demonstrate that we have followed those by providing proof throughout the year. That’s what this assessment is all about.”
Assessors will review the policy proofs submitted by OBPD and speak with individuals on those proofs. CALEA requires agencies to comply with state-of-the-art standards in four basic areas: policy and procedures, administration, operations, and support services.
“I would say we are balanced in those four,” Cox said. “We have held CALEA accreditation for a number of years. We’re a handful of agencies in the state of Mississippi who are tier one accredited. It takes a lot of work to accomplish that. We want people to know they are receiving top level service.”
Cox says the accreditation proves that service. The department welcomes public feedback throughout the year and is especially active on social media.
“People are able to give us feedback through our platforms,” Cox said. “We always welcome anyone who wants to come by and discuss in person any concerns they have.”
After CALEA reviews public comments the organization will meet with OBPD officials.
“They’ll give us feedback at least once on any areas that need to be addressed,” Cox explained.
“We’ve been accredited since 2009.”
Those wishing to address the assessor may do so by joining the Zoom teleconference at:
https://zoom.us/j/8182407620. The Meeting ID: 818 240 7620. Passcode: CALEAOBPD.
Agency employees and the public are also invited to offer comments by calling 901-238-4558 on Monday, Nov. 8, between the hours of 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM. Comments will be taken by the assessment team.
Telephone comments as well as comments at the online public information session are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA’s standards. A copy of the standards is available at the city of Olive Branch Police Department.
Local contact is Major LeAnn Farr, telephone: 662-892-9407.
If anyone wishes to submit written comments about the City of Olive Branch Police Department’s ability to comply with the standards for accreditation they may send them to the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA), 1357 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, VA 20155, or e-mail at calea@calea.org.
