Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch was the guest of honor in Horn Lake Saturday to help kick off National Night Out Against Crime.
The state’s top cop emphasized the importance of residents coming together to support law enforcement and encouraged people to get to know their neighbors and to report crime and phone in tips to the AG’s office to help fight crime in the state.
“It is an honor to be here,” Fitch said. “What a joy to have this opportunity to be here and to do it for such a good cause. So here we are. We are together and we are celebrating and we are working with one another to be stronger in our community and to be safer. That is so key because this is our town. These are our streets. We are together to uplift our law enforcement, fire department, our first responders, and our military.”
The first National Night Out was organized in 1984 in Philadelphia. Over 2.5 million people in 400 cities in 23 states joined with their neighbors to say thank you to law enforcement and to work together to make their neighborhoods and communities safer places to live.
The event in Horn Lake was held at Latimer Lakes Park and in addition to a speech by Fitch, featured free hot dogs, cookies, drinks, chips and goody bags for children, along with a dunk tank, bounce houses, tug of war competition between police and fire, and “Touch a Truck” for children to meet police and first responders and to climb inside police and rescue equipment.
Bettie Young, wife of Ward 4 Alderman Dave Young, and Heather Dupree, wife of Ward 6 Alderman Robbie Dupree organized the event. The two women are responsible for re-vitalizing the Neighborhood Watch efforts in the city which now has over 60 active volunteers.
“This is the reason we come together, to show our support for law enforcement,” Bettie Young said. “They go out every day and they don’t know if they are going to come back. We have to support them 100 percent and that’s why I decided to get the Neighborhood Watch going again.”
Dupree thanked everyone for showing up and the city for its support of Neighborhood Watch.
“It has been a whirlwind since December when we started putting everything together,” Dupree said. “We definitely appreciate everything everyone has done.”
Fitch said her office has strong partnerships with municipalities and counties across Mississippi to fight everything from child pornography to human trafficking to illegal drugs.
“I’m not only your chief legal officer, I am your chief law enforcement officer,” Fitch said. “And I take that very seriously.”
The Attorney General’s Office has a staff of over 300 individuals, 75 investigators, and 130 attorneys all working to reduce and prosecute crime in Mississippi.
“They are working for you each and every day and are giving 110 percent,” Fitch said. “It is our job to protect, to uplift, and to make a better future and a better day for tomorrow.”
Fitch, who is from Holly Springs, was in Starkville earlier in the day where she said her office was part of a recent operation which led to the arrest of five people who were involved in child pornography.
She said sex crimes on the internet are very common and widespread and asked for the public’s help in putting a stop to child pornography.
“Unfortunately those cyber crimes are happening day in and day out,” Fitch said. “I need all of you to be looking. I need you to understand what it is and what is out there. Think about your children. Think about your grandchildren. Think about what is out there on the internet and how you can protect them and what you can do.”
Fitch said the state is also cracking down hard on human trafficking. Human Trafficking is a $150 billion dollar a year industry. She said there are over 40 million individuals right now who are human slaves.
“That’s a lot of people,” Fitch said. “If you think it is just in another state or on the border, you’re wrong. It’s all over our state. Those women didn’t ask to be there. They need to be returned back to society without any shame.”
Fitch said the state is working closely with truck drivers and even school bus drivers to keep an eye out for signs of human trafficking and to report it to law enforcement.
“They (truck drivers) are great eyes for us out there,” Fitch said. “They have given us incredible information to go in and make arrests. And bus drivers see that and they know that and have given us incredible information as well.”
Fitch said last year, law enforcement in Mississippi rescued over 100 individuals and arrested 35 predators engaged in human trafficking.
“And when we catch these predators, they go to jail,” Fitch said. “We are working on human trafficking to say don’t come here. Don’t come to our state because we are not going to allow human traffickers in Mississippi, and if you do, we are going to nail you.”
Fitch said the AG’s office is also working with communities to help them deal with the opioid crisis. There were 586 overdose deaths in Mississippi in 2020 and over 100,000 overdose deaths nationwide.
The Mississippi legislature in 2020 passed a measure toughening the penalties for selling fentanyl. A person charged with dealing the drug can face 20 years in prison if the sale leads directly to an overdose death.
“We’re all going to work on this opioid crisis together, because we are safer together when we are united,” Fitch said. “We need to say in our communities that we are not going to put up with drugs and we’re not going to put up with the criminal element that brings that in.”
Fitch made the rounds visiting with Mayor Allen Latimer, members of the Horn Lake Board of Aldermen, area state lawmakers, and members of the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors, and thanked residents for coming out to the event and making a difference in the community.
“This is a great place to live as you all know,” Fitch concluded. “I am so appreciative of the invitation, and so appreciative of each of you. Thank you for giving up your time and your talents to be a part of making a difference. You believe in Horn Lake. You believe in DeSoto County and are willing to go the extra mile to make a difference and that is what makes Mississippi ready for another day tomorrow.”
