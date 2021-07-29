A New York based company offering supply chain solutions for biopharmaceuticals is setting up shop in Olive Branch.
AeroSafe Global, a provider of cold chain solutions for the safe, sustainable delivery and effective use of biopharmaceuticals across the supply chain, is locating a branch of its manufacturing operations to Olive Branch in the I-22 Logistics Park. The project is a $2.5 million corporate investment that will create 100 jobs.
Headquartered in Rochester, New York, AeroSafe Global is internationally recognized, serving biopharmaceutical customers around the world. The company’s innovative cold-chain-as-a-service offering, the AeroChain, includes proprietary technologies and turnkey solutions that biopharmaceutical manufacturers require for shipping temperature-sensitive products, including the COVID-19 vaccine.
In Olive Branch, the company will produce critical components used to protect critical cold chain medical and clinical shipments.
“Olive Branch welcomes AeroSafe Global," said Olive Branch Mayor Ken Adams, "and we are certain they will find superior transportation options, as well as the labor market and amenities of this area, will contribute to their continued success.”
The Mississippi Development Authority has certified AeroSafe Global through the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, which is available for eligible businesses that create new jobs exceeding the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands. DeSoto County and the city of Olive Branch also are assisting with the project.
"I thank the AeroSafe Global team for entrusting Northwest Mississippi’s outstanding workforce to produce the company’s innovative, top-quality packaging solutions for its domestic and international customers," said MDA Executive Director John Rounsaville. "Additionally, we appreciate the teams at the DeSoto County Economic Development Council, the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors and the city of Olive Branch for working with MDA to secure this exciting win for our great state.”
AeroSafe Global CEO Jay McHarg lauded DeSoto County's resources for the company's expansion.
“After 15 years in service to our biopharma partners with a dedicated team of more than 250 employees, we are thrilled to announce plans for a new, state-of-the-art operating facility in Olive Branch," said McHarg. "The DeSoto County region has the business climate, talent pipeline and infrastructure to support the continued growth of AeroSafe, and we are excited to become an active and valued member of the local community.”
The company will begin hiring for the new jobs in August.
